State award earned by Winner School Board for efforts to enhance knowledge

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The Winner School Board received the bronze award from the Associated

School Boards of South Dakota. Pictured in front from left are Supt. Keven Morehart, Lynnelle Anderson and Nelle Schlomer. In back from left are Steve Kubik, Mike Calhoon, Rusty Blare and Scott Meiners. Not pictured is Julie Manke.

Winner School Board members were honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their

collective efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year

The Winner School Board earned a Bronze level award in ASBSD’s statewide board recognition program:

ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and awards points for a board’s collective participation in

activities and trainings related to school board work and for demonstrating leadership in public education at the local, state and national level, throughout the previous school year.

To earn the Bronze level award, the Winner School Board accumulated 315 points.

“School boards take on different tasks and face new challenges every year and the Winner School Board

members put in a lot of work to further their knowledge of and learn new things about school board work that will be a great benefit to their district,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

“They’ve put in time and effort to better themselves and deserve this recognition.”

In 2021-22 a record 91 public school boards – more than 60 percent of the public boards in South

Dakota – earned an ALL award. This is the Winner School Board’s first ALL award.

“South Dakota public school boards do amazing work and put in a great deal of effort for their students, staff and community members and for more than 90 of them to earn this honor is a testament to that effort,” Pogany said.

“The Winner School Board are committed to exceling in their work as school board members and we’re thrilled to honor them with the ALL award.” ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 schools they govern and the students they serve.