Stanley S. Konop, 97

Stanley S. Konop was born July 12, 1923 to John and Mary (Preslicka) Konop at the home place north of Dixon, SD. He was the fifth child and first son of the family of thirteen. Stanley attended Washington country school through eighth grade.

After finishing school, Stanley did ranch and farm work for neighbors and family. He had a connection and deep love of animals that lasted his entire life. Stanley broke horses for many ranchers in the community. He competed in the rodeo for many years and was proud of his winnings.

Stanley was called to serve in WWII and often reminisced about his train trip to Fort Snelling for his Army physical. He didn’t pass his physical due to a heart condition from rheumatic fever, but it didn’t seem to slow him down for the next 80 years. Stanley returned home where he began his life as a farmer/rancher.

Stanley was active in his community. He traveled around threshing, combining, and putting up hay. He served many years as the cop at Hamill Hall and had many interesting stories to share about that. Stanley had the opportunity to attend school in New Prague, MN to learn the art of artificially inseminating cattle. He was very proud of this skill and built up a strong healthy herd. He also AI-ed cattle for ranchers around the area.

Stanley never married or had children of his own but he was a role model and father figure to many. If someone needed a place to stay his door was always open. He especially stepped up to be there for his sister Delores’ children, Mitzi, Rick, and Kip.

Stanley was a man of commitment to his entire family, his neighbors, and all his animals. He loved to tell stories and give advice. Stanley was very health conscious and had remedies for all your ailments. He maintained the home place for over 70 years until his health started to decline. Even then he remained independent until his body no longer allowed it and then he accepted the fact that he could no longer be alone on the farm.

Stanley passed away peacefully at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the age of 97 years and eleven months. Being interested in health and the human body and an unselfish person, Stanley donated his body to the University of South Dakota Medical Center.

Stanley was a true cowboy and his spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters: Millie, Ollie, Helen, Sylvia, Lillian, Audrey, and Delores, three brothers: Arnold, Myron, and George.

Stanley is survived by two siblings: Darrel and Bonnie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In honoring Stanley’s wishes, there will not be a public funeral. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.