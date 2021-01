Stanley County Triangular Results

Winner Area wrestling team swept two matches in a triangular at Stanley County on Jan. 12.

The Warriors defeated Redfield Area 49-23 and rolled over Stanley County 78-6.

With the two dual victories Winner’s record is 13-0.

Results of the Stanley County match include:

106—Maxton Brozik, W, wins by forfeit

113—Karson Keiser, W, wins over Hayden Roggow by fall in 2:15

120—Kaleb Osborn, W, over Chase Hanson, by fall in 2:45

126—Jude Sargent, W, over Tayten Walker by fall in 24 seconds

132—Trey Frost, SC, over Kellen Brozik, by fall in 1:15

138—Aaron Gilchrist, W, over Colton Brady, by fall in 52 seconds.

145—Kaden Keiser, W, over Trent Beintema, by fall in 41 seconds

152—Riley Orel, W, won by forfeit

160—Evan Bartels, W, won over Case Kolda in 1:43

170—Sam Kruger, W, won over Levi Stover, by fall in 2:10

182—Gavin Tucker, W, won by forfeit

195—Charley Pravecek, W, won by forfeit

220—Preston Norrid, W, won by forfeit

285—Achilles Willuweit, W, won by forfeit

The results of the Redfield Area match include:

Winner (WINN) 49.0 Redfield Area (REDF) 23.0

106: Maxton Brozik (WINN) over Brady Risetter (REDF) (Fall 3:36) ;113:

Mason Whitley (REDF) over Karson Keiser (WINN) (Fall 5:30)

120: Kaleb Osborn (WINN) over Evan Jaton (REDF) (Fall 0:23)

126: Jacob Fehlman (REDF) over Jude Sargent (WINN) (Dec 2-1)

132: Keaton Rohlfs (REDF) over Kellen Cihak-Brozik (WINN) (TF 15-0 0:00)

138: Bradyn Robbins (REDF) over Aaron Gilchrist (WINN) (Fall 1:45)

145: Kaden Keiser (WINN) over Mason Fey (REDF) (MD 17-5)

152: Riley Orel (WINN) over Chase McGillivary (REDF) (Fall 0:43)

160: Adam Bohnet (WINN) over (REDF) (For.)

170: Jack Kruger (WINN) over Cullen McNeil (REDF) (Dec 7-2)

182: Sam Kruger (WINN) over Connor Appel (REDF) (Fall 0:48)

195: Corbin Schwartz (REDF) over Charley Pravecek (WINN) (Dec 7-1)

220: Preston Norrid (WINN) over Grady Fey (REDF) (Fall 2:54)

285: Achilles Willuweit (WINN) over Gavin Nichols (REDF) (Fall 2:20