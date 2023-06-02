Springfest and St. Mary’s Block Party

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

The Immaculate Conception Church Springfest is taking place June 3.

The events will include the Springfest along with the celebration of St. Mary’s School.

Activities taking place include a silent auction, a meal, and several activities for kids and families.

Doors will open at 4 pm for the silent auction preview and social hour.

Food will be served from 5 pm to 7 pm. There is an event fee of $6 which includes your meal.

Food being served will include burgers, brats, hot dogs, salads.

Some of the activities going on for kids will be face painting, chalk drawing, bubble blowing area, variety of toys and games.

There will be a cash bar on site.

A raffle will be going on, prizes include a 2022 Chevy Trax, $2,000 cash prize and $1,000 cash prize.

You do not have to be present to win the Chevy Trax but you do need to be present to win the cash prizes.

You can purchase your advance event tickets and raffle tickets at Frontier Motors Ford (only raffle tickets) , Hobby Shoppe, Marty’s, Parish office.