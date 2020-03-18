Spring sports cancelled through April 5





The spring sports season has been cancelled through April 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic according to the South Dakota High School Activities Association.



Practice for spring sports is a “local decision” with the schools asked to make the decision based on CDC guidance, state guidance and the number of participants.



Monday’s decision does not impact the length of spring sports season and does not pertain to non-SDHSAA activities such as baseball, softball and rodeo.



“Much of the future of our events rest on the guidance from state and federal entities and what you are able to do as a school,” said SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos.

“We are not trying to hold off on decisions, we are trying to take in all available information before making a decision and that information is constantly shifting.

I know you are all wrestling with the same type of decisions locally and I wish you well in that process,” said Swartos.



Track and field boys tennis, girls golf and Class B boys golf are all impacted by Monday’s announcement. This arrives three days after Gov. Kristi Noem ordered the postponement of the state basketball tournaments.