Speaker featured at Winner school on Sept. 1

Robb Holladay is a speaker who is coming to Winner to talk to middle school and high school students on Sept. 1. He will be speaking on vaping.

The middle school and 4th and 5th grade session will be from 1:25 to 2:25 p.m. in the Armory with Holladay talking to WHS students from 2:30 to3:30 p.m. in the Armory.

There will be an adult presentation from 6-7 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.

Featured on TV, radio and newspapers, Holladay is an international in demand teen expert and youth motivational speaker.

Holladay understands that students need to be reached in new and innovative ways.

Holladay lives in Dallas, Texas.