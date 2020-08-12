Shooters place in youth event

Submitted Photo

Tripp County individual places at the South Dakota state youth trap shooting

championship are from left Faith Covey, Jack Anderson and Katie Welker.

Ten shooters from Tripp County competed in the South Dakota State Youth Trap Shooting championship in Mitchell on Aug. 2. The senior team was comprised of Katie Welker, Jesse Larson, Elijah Everette, George Clark and Austin Olson. The junior team included Faith Covey, Hunter Osborn, Hunter Shippy, Cole Rank and Jack Anderson.

The youth competed as a team and also as individuals. The individual placers were Katie Welker, 1st in senior girls singles, handicap and doubles and was also named the high overallgirl.

Covey placed first in junior girls singes and handicap. Jack Anderson was the runner up in the junior boys singles.This year was the largest number of shooters to compete at the youth open. There were 143 shooters from South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.