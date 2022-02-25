Shirley Ann Winter, 85, passed away on Feb. 19, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Due to Covid, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery.

Shirley was born in Tripp County on March 16, 1936 to Anton and Ila (Kappelman) Rehak. There were three daughters in this family, and Shirley was the middle child. As a youngster, Shirley enjoyed and told stories about helping her father on the farm and riding around the field on the drawbar of his tractor. She attended school in Winner.

She was united in marriage to Ralph Winter on Dec. 19, 1953. To this union, two daughters were born, Victoria and Valarie. She was a homemaker until her daughters were school age. Following this time, she began working for Lenker Agency, then a few years later at Home Federal Bank in Winner.

Shirley spent many hours riding on the back of a motorcycle with her husband, Ralph, across the country, visiting all the states west of the Mississippi River. They also enjoyed traveling in their retirement years to Alaska and Ellis Island.

After Ralph’s passing, she moved to Rapid City, to be closer to her daughters.

She is survived by her daughter Valarie (Steve) Lien of Rapid City; son in law Lon Harter of Sturgis; three grandchildren, Eric (Jason) of Dell Rapids, Amy (Chris) of Wall, and Jamie (Matt) of Brookings; six great grandchildren, Sunny, Sean, Berkeley, Calder, Hazel, and Lola; sister Bonnie Brown of Winner; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, daughter Vickie Harter, grandson Reed Lien, her parents Anton and Ila Rehak, and her sister June Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to the Winner United Methodist Church, PO Box 526, Winner, SD 57580.