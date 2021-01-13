Shirley Ann Knorr Frick, 81

Shirley Ann Knorr Frick , age 81, of Huntsville, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Shirley was born May 11, 1939 in Geddes , South Dakota to Donald and Tillie Knorr. Shirley was a member of the Presley Chapel Methodist Church and served as the Children’s program coordinator, Shirley was a homemaker, she enjoyed wood crafting and attending the War Eagle fair each year.

Her husband, boys and grands were the light of her life. She had Christmas traditions that will be passed down through the generations.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard Knorr and Denny Knorr and a sister, Beverly Wetland.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Frick, three sons, Doyle Frick, Jay Frick and Travis Frick (Nancy). 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Holt (Daniel), Savannah Lasiter (Brian), Addie Roberts (Michael), Jacob Frick, Caleb Frick, Cole Frick (Brooke), Clayton Frick, Tanner Frick, Brooklyn Frick, Emma Grace Frick and 4 great grandchildren, Walker Lasiter, Clansy Frick, Anna Marie Lasiter and Nash Holt. Shirley is also survived by a brother, Butch Knorr (Sharon) and two sisters, Diane Atwell (Mike) and Patsy Shelter (Ken).

A graveside service was held at 2 pm Thursday Dec. 10 at Marshall Cemetery at Forum , Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Childrens Hospital.