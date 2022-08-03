Schlomers open new business

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 26 at the new Accent Florals at JNS Cornerstore. The business is owned by Jon and Nelle Schlomer. Pictured in front from left are Dee Foster, Keasha Bauer, Kathy Nielsen, Nelle Schlomer and Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber. Second row from left are Rick Shippy, Steve Nielsen, Justin Zeigler, Jon Schlomer, Kathy Calhoon, Dennis Calhoon, Lexy Mach and Vicki Shippy. Not pictured are Deb Kindt and Kody Assman.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

A new business has opened in Winner which preserves a Main Street building and continues the tradition of a flower shop.

Accent Florals at JNS Cornerstore is owned by Jon and Nelle Schlomer. The business is located in the former Winner Gas & Electric building.

The Scholmers purchased the building in March from Steve and Kathy Nielsen who owned Winner Gas & Electric for 35 years.

When the Scholmers purchased Winner Gas & Electric they were approached by Dennis and Kathy Calhoon to buy the flower shop.

“We did not want to see another business close on Main Street. It was close to our home ad we just wanted to see Main Street thrive,” said Jon.

The Scholmers bought the flower shop and Nelle said it was a perfect combination with the Main Street store front to add a floral shop.

Dennis and Kathy Calhoon owned Accent Florals for many years.

The design team from Accent Florals has moved into the former Winner Gas & Electric building. Kathy Calhoon is the lead designer. Deb Kindt and Kody Assman are designers. Lexy Mach and Nelle are learning to be designers.

Also working at the store are Dee Foster and Vicki Shippy.

Nelle says the new business has expanded the gift line including more baby gifts, birthday, anniversary gifts. The couple have brought back the Jelly Bellies which are really popular and are offering a line of specialty coffees.

New to the gift line will be Christian memorabilia.

Nelle says they have fabulous glass blown pheasants that will make nice gifts or decorations.

The business will offer same day delivery on flowers and gifts.

In addition to expanding the gift line, the business has a beer and wine license.

The business is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday. It is closed on Saturday.

Nelle says the business still has a lot of electrical and hardware parts from the former Winner Gas & Electric. There are furnace filters that are still for sale.

“We are still trying to sell through the Winner Gas & Electric items,” said Nelle.

To order flowers or gifts persons can call 605 842-2346. Persons can also order flowers from the website at accentfloralswinner.com

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the new business on July 26.