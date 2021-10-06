Scarecrow contest to welcome hunters

Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner and Winner Area Chamber of Commerce wants to give a proper welcome to all the hunters who come to the Winner area.

“We want to do a better job of welcoming hunters,” said Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber.

He said the Chamber is trying to improve its visibility in welcoming hunters to the area.

One of the ways to do this is to host a scarecrow making contest.

The contest is open to all businesses, organizations or individuals. The scarecrow is to be made with a welcome hunter’s theme.

The deadline to enter the contest is Oct. 15. A picture of the scarecrow must be sent to the Chamber office by that date.

Applications can be obtained at the Chamber office or on line. Persons are asked to fill out the bottom portion of the application and return it to the Chamber.

Scott says the displays can inside or outside. If they are inside, they should be somewhere that is visible to the customer.

There will be a first, second and third place winners. First place will receive $300 in Winner Cash with second place, $200 in Winner Cash and third place $100 in Winner Cash.

Another way the Chamber is welcoming hunters is with the purchase of “Welcome Hunters” banners that will be hung on Main Street. The colorful orange banners will be eye catching.

The Chamber has also purchased signs to be displayed at each end of Winner and at the airport.

The Chamber is asking businesses to wear orange shirt or Hunt SD t shirts on the first three Fridays of pheasant hunting season.

Pheasant hunting season starts on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 15, the Chamber is asking that businesses that dress in orange to take a picture and send it to the Chamber e mail.

The Chamber has the special Hunt SD t shirts available to buy. They are designed for both Winner and Colome.

The Chamber is asking that businesses who dress in orange to take a picture and e mail it to the chamber at thechamber@gwtc.net

The business will be entered for a special drawing.

“We want to make sure we welcome hunters to town with our western hospitality,” said Scott.