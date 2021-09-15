Scan Day at Tripp County Library

Bring your personal history-photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and other historic or sentimental documents to the Tripp County Library on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The South Dakota State Library staff will scan your documents and create a digital copy to preserve it for the future. USB flash drives with digital copies of the documents will be provided to you.

This makes it easy for you to share family history with other members of your family. You can email pictures, share them on Facebook, share on genealogy websites and with genealogy groups.

Tripp County Library is booking appointments now. Each participant is limited to 10-15 items with a time slot of 30 minutes. You may drop off your items and pick them up later if you prefer.

For those interested in genealogy research, the South Dakota State Library will also do a presentation from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm on the genealogy databases available.

This is a great time to get your questions answered and learn tips from the pros. Call Tripp County Library at (605) 842-0330 to book your appointment.