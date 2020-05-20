Sandra Young, 75

Funeral services for Sandra Kay Young were held May 19 at the Lucas Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Tuttle officiating.



Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery, Burke.

Sandra Kay Vosika was born in Gregory SD to Stanley “Skyk” & Velda (Johnson) Vosika on May 10, 1945. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church in Gregory.

She attended the Powell School east of Gregory through the 8th grade and then graduated from Gregory High School in 1963. In high school she participated in band and chorus.

She worked at the Gregory Hospital for 2 summers during high school as a nurse’s aide and also worked at an ice cream shop.



She attended the Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing for 1 year.



In 1964 Sandy met the love of her life, Weary Young, and they were married in Gregory on Nov. 14, 1964. They became the parents of five children: Brent, Brenda, Brian, Brett, and Breana. T

ragically they lost their first-born, Brent, to a freak electrical accident in 1967 when he was 2 years old.



Sandy was a homemaker as she and Weary moved around the state while he was working on various construction projects. They then moved to Gregory in 1967.

In 1973 she and Weary moved out to the farm northeast of Burke and Sandy then worked milking cows for her father-in-law until 1989. She worked at the bowling alley in Burke from 1994-2000.



Sandy bowled on a league in both Gregory and Burke for 33 years and enjoyed attending state bowling tournaments every spring.

She also enjoyed playing cards weekly starting in 1996 with a group at the bowling alley and then later at the Senior Center in Burke.



For many years she had a large garden and did a lot of canning. Her greatest joys were the births of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She babysat her grandchildren a lot over the years and enjoyed attending their various extracurricular activities as much as possible. She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Sandy and Weary celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2004 with a trip to Nashville, TN, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014 with a trip to Branson, MO with their children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed many vacation trips through the years to the Black Hills and also traveled to Yellowstone National Park, Texas, Montana, Illinois, and Minnesota.



Sandy is survived by her husband, Weary; four children, Brenda Young of Midland TX, Brian (Dodi) Young of Sioux Falls, Brett (Betsy) Young of Sheldon IA, and Breana (Jack) Kennedy of Mitchell; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler (Karisa), Jenna (Zach), Taylor, Isaiah, Jackson, Paige, Ashlyn, and Drake; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Gunnar, and Jolee; a brother, Craig (Roberta) Vosika of Gregory; brothers-in-law, Doyle (Barbara) Young and Boyt (Theresa) Young; an uncle, and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as two special “sisters,” Stella (Jack) Christensen of Council Bluffs IA and Cheryl Whiting of Gregory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brent; parents-in-law, Darrel & Helen (Brevik) Young; a brother-in-law, a niece, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.