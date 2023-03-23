Ruthie Marie Joachim 63, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home in Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Thursday, March 23 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Prayer, sharing memories, and recitation of the Rosary will follow. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be 11am Friday, March 24 at Blessed Sacrament Church, With Fr. Brian Lane as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. A memorial will be set up for a service dog to help children, as Ruthie had a love for dogs and children.

Ruthie was born in Valentine, NE to Mark and Dolores Storms April 4, 1959. She grew up on a ranch by Keyapaha, SD. There she found a love for hunting, fishing, and the country lifestyle. She attended a country school for grades 1-5. She and her brother, Andy would ride horseback and bicycles to school. In 1970 the family moved to Winner, SD where she graduated high school in 1977. In 1978 she moved to Arizona thinking this was where she wanted to live, however, in a short period of time, she found the city life wasn’t for her. In 1979 she moved to Rapid City and went to work for Piggly Wiggly and Family Thrift grocery store. She met her husband Bob at Piggly Wiggly and they were married August of 1984. They were blessed with two children, Ashley, and Austin. She always felt so blessed to be a stay-at-home mom and treasured the time she had with her kids. Ruthie did a lot of volunteering as the kids started school including Meals-On-Wheels distribution and then selling Mary Kay on the side. Ruthie was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, canning, and most of all being a grandma.

In 2002 she went to work for Nabisco and retired in 2018. In 2018 she was blessed with her 1st grandchild, Kullen. After being diagnosed 2 months before with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, she believes Kullen is what got her through this time. In 2019, she gained her second grandchild, Karson who like his grandma was quite the fighter after being born with a rare heart condition. Ruthie cherished her grandkids by spending as much time as possible together, giving her the title of the “Best Nanny”.

Ruthie is survived by her husband Bob, her children, Ashley (Josh) Kirchner, Austin (Allison) Joachim, grandchildren, Kullen and Karson, her brother, Andy (Lisa) Storms, her dog Lucy, and grand dogs Ellie, Moose and Porter.

Ruthie was preceded in death by her mother Dolores and father Mark Storms.