Ruth Benedict, 81

Ruth Benedict, age 81, passed away peacefully the 18th of November in 2024 at the Winner Regional Nursing Home. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, and dear friend to many.

Funeral services were held Nov. 23 at the First Christian Church in Winner. Burial was in the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Ruth Marie (Sund) Benedict was born on Jan. 21, 1943 in Winner, South Dakota, the third child to Eldon and Ruth (Burdick) Sund. Ruth spent her childhood in Winner, filled with love, laughter and kindness alongside her 14 siblings. She later graduated from Winner High School.

Ruth met the love of her life, Bob Benedict, in 1966, then marrying Jan. 21, 1967 at the Catholic Church in Winner. Soon thereafter, they were blessed with Bill Benedict, born in 1969, and Judy (Benedict) Davis, born in 1971, she found solace and joy in the simple moments with her family. She was loved by four grandchildren: Blake Benedict, Brandon Benedict, Skyler Metzger, and Spencer Davis; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She worked tirelessly through various occupations, where she was respected with her dedication and hard work. In her free time, Ruth enjoyed cross stitch and sewing blankets from various fabrics but always had a stash of denim patches to incorporate.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Larry, Pat, and Ben; her sister Janet; and in-laws and other family members.

Ruth Marie (Sund) Benedict may have left this world, but her love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the blessing of knowing her.