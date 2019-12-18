Russel Nieman, 65, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Wakonda Manor in Wakonda, SD.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Russel Gene Nieman, age 65, was born Aug, 2, 1954. He was raised and spent most of his young manhood in Winner SD. Russ passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in Wakonda, SD.

Russel loved the outdoors and with a special fondness of hunting and fishing and he was just a fun loving guy. Later in life he was held back from what he enjoyed in life due to health issues. Although Russel had health struggles through his early manhood that carried through the rest of his life, he never stopped providing his fine, friendly disposition and sharing his welcoming greeting to all he met. Russel will be missed but now his health struggles are over.

Russel is survived by four brothers and one sister, Douglas (Kim) Nieman, Ronald (Mary) Nieman, Pamela Molden, Troy (Colette) Nieman, and Hagel (Elaine) Nieman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Nieman, his mother, Mona Nieman (Welch), grandparents, Bernard and Irene Welch and Emil and Christine Nieman.

Numbers 6:26 May Jehovah lift up his face toward you and grant you peace.