Runners place at state cross country meet

Marcia Laprath Photo

Winner Area Cross Country team braved the cold and snow to compete at the state

meet in Rapid City. In front from left are Meagan Blare, Melanie Brozik and Aryn

Meiners. In back from left are coach Jayd Schuyler, Kylar Meek, Chaz Blotsky,

Hayden McMurtrey, Joseph Laprath and assistant coach Reagan Nielsen. Not

pictured is Sidda Schuyler.

Winner area cross county runners pushed through the cold and snow as they competed in the state meet in Rapid City on Saturday.

Winner Area boys team placed 8th with 150 points. Kade Watson led the team as he took 7th place in 17:16.75. Joseph Laprath took 28th place in 18:11.47; Kylar Meek was 70th in 19.12.65; Chaz Blotsky placed 114th in 20:46.65; Hayden McMurtrey took 118th in 21:14.88.In the Class A girls division, Winner Area girls placed 13th with 262 points. Winner’s top runner was Sidda Schuyler who placed 80th in 22:32.08.Meagan Blare placed 97th in 23:20.06 and Aryn Meiners placed 98th in 23:23.86. Melanie Brozik placed 100th in 23:24.32.