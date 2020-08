Submitted Photo

The winners in the Run for a Reason race on Aug. 15 include from left Emily

Tideman, Allie Tideman, Jill McMurtrey, Meagan Blare, Aaron Gilchrist and Chase

Boerner.

The Winner FFA Run for a Reason was held on Aug. 15.In the 5K race, Aaron Gilchrist won the men’s 18 and under division .Jill McMurtrey won the women’s division of the 5K race. In the women’s 18 and under 5K, Meagan Blare was the winner. Emily Tideman won the women’s mile race and Allie Tideman won the women’s 18 and under mile. The proceeds from this race went to the Tripp County building facility.