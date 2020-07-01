Royals snag victory over Bon Homme Winner/Colome Legion baseball team snagged a late lead and defeated Bon Homme 8-5 in Tyndall on June 24.

In the top of the fifth inning, Fred Whiting homered scoring three runs.The Royals won the game despite allowing Bon Homme to score three runs in the third inning. In addition to Whiting’s home runs, Joren Bruun had two home runs on the night.Winner/Colome knotted the game at four in the top of the fourth inning when Evan Farner singled scoring one run.

Kameron Meiners was on the hill for the Royals and pitched all seven innings. He allowed nine hits and five runs over seven innings and struck out seven. Bruun led the Winner/Colome team with two hits at four times at bat.

Also getting hits for the Royals were Oscar Pravecek, Whiting, Meiners, Farner, Jacob Beckers, The trip to Tyndall was the start of a series of road games for Winner/Colome.

Saturday the local Legion team was in Redfield. Redfield 13-Winner 1Winner/Colome Legion played two games in Redfield on Saturday afternoon.In the first game, Redfield defeated Winner/Colome 13-1.

The Royals watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in the loss. Redfield started off with six runs in the first inning.Winner/Colome scored its single run in the fourth inning. Jacob Beckers led things off on the mound as he pitched six innings. He allowed three hits and three runs over the six innings. Beckers struck out 11. Evan Farner threw one third of an inning in relief.

The Legion team will play in Gregory on July 2.On July 8, Winner/Colome will host Gregory in an 8 p.m. game.