Ronald Duane Sampson, 84

Ronald Duane Sampson passed away from lung cancer at the age of 84 on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, MN.

A public funeral service was held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Windom, MN. It will also be live streamed at the LaCanne Family Funeral Service Facebook Page. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens, Windom, MN.



Ron was born on May 16, 1936, the ninth child of ten children of Alva Harrison and Sarah Jane (Creasey) Sampson, in Geddes, SD. He was baptized and later confirmed. As a young child, the family moved across the Missouri River after their land was flooded when the Oahe Dam was built. Ronald grew up on the family farm and graduated from Winner High School in South Dakota. After graduation, he and a friend decided to go to California. On the way, they stopped in Casper, Wyo. and decided to stay and find work. Ron worked in the oil fields and drilled the first holes, called “mouse hole”, “rat hole” and “main hole”, before the big rigs came in.

Ron met Janet Elaine Jensen and they were married on June 24, 1956 in Casper, WY. The marriage was blessed with four children, Toni, Julie, Barry and Thomas. In 1961, the family moved to Windom, MN and Ron worked for Peter J Schweitzer’s flax plant. The family owned the Windom Laundromat for twenty years. Ron retired from his career as an engineer tech with Dennis Johnson.

Ron was a happy man with a joyful and cheerful disposition, through life’s challenges. He cherished his family. He was a die-hard Vikings fan, even if they were losing the game. He loved to read and could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing with the boys for bullheads. Ron was on the pit crew for a race car in Jackson, MN for several years. Ron and Jan were avid card players. They traveled to New Zealand and Australia to visit the foreign exchange student that they hosted.

Ron was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, where he was an usher and on the finance board. He was a member of the Jaycees, serving as President for one year. He was a volunteer fire fighter for 24 years and a Boy Scout Leader.

Ron is survived by his wife, Janet, of Windom, MN; four children: Toni (Duane) Laffrenzen of New Ulm, MN; Julie Damm of Forest City, IA, (special friend Don Knutson of Litchfield, MN); Barry (Ann) Sampson of Bovey, MN; and Thomas (Diane) Sampson of Belmont, MI; five grandchildren: Gregory Laffrenzen of Crystal, MN, David (Emily) Laffrenzen of Wabasha, MN, Nathan Damm of Clear Lake, IA, Paul Sampson, (special friend Regan McKay) of San Diego, CA, and Emily Sampson of Belmont, MI; one great-grandchild, Zachary Laffrenzen; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: Dale, Harold, infant twins, Walter (2 years), and Raymond; three sisters: Clara Sampson, Ruby Keiser, and Mary Kellogg; and one grandchild, Nicholas Damm.

Those wishing to express their sympathy may direct memorials to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, American Cancer Society, or the Cottonwood County Historical Society.

Blessed be the memory of Ronald Duane Sampson.