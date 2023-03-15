Robert “Bob” Elliet Albert, 75

Robert “Bob” Elliet Albert was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on May 12, 1947, to A.L. “Lee” and Quindrid (née Frahm) Albert. He passed away at home with family on March 7, 2023 in Loveland, Colo. He is the fourth of five children and the younger of twins.

The family moved to Winner when he was in second grade. Bob excelled in athletics and played varsity golf, track, basketball, football, and Legion baseball. He also was in band and was all-state chorus. Bob worked for Schmidt Honey Farm in the summers, and he always loved sharing his stories from this time in his life. Winner High School is where he met his wife, Linda Kaplan. After high school he attended Augustana College on a basketball scholarship. He left Augustana and transferred to Black Hills State where he played football for a season and then started having a bit too much fun. Bob joined the Army, and his next stop was active duty in Vietnam which ended up affecting his life in more ways than he could know. Exposure to Agent Orange is why we’re writing this today. After returning from service, Bob married Linda and finished school at Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. While in Spearfish, Bob and Linda had their first child, Nicole. Bob taught history and coached basketball and football at Sheridan High School. He left the school to drive a truck at Decker Coal Mine. While in Sheridan they had their second child, Brock. After tiring of the mine, Bob decided to return to graduate school at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. After a year of school, the family moved to the front range of Colorado where he returned to the construction trades. Bob, along with Linda, built a successful construction business. They supported multiple charities and foundations and provided many athletic college scholarships. He coached youth sports, was on the BHSU Foundation and the Yellow Jacket Foundation boards at Black Hills State and was actively involved in many booster organizations, both high school and college. In his later years, he spent his time golfing, being with family, golfing with family, watching his grandson play sports, playing golf in Arizona, tinkering in the Black Hills and golfing. Bob always had a joke or a story and could always be found singing random songs. He was there to help when someone needed something. Bob loved returning to Winner for reunions and staying in touch with friends made throughout his life. He was witty and smart and always up to something.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Quindrid Albert.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (née Kaplan) Albert, his children Nicole (Nathan) Corlett and Brock Albert, his grandson Chase Corlett, his siblings Alvin (Elaine) Albert, Betty (Richard) Day, William “Bill” (Cindy) Albert and Quindrid Godden (Jim) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Tee Youth Golf Foundation or K9s for Warriors.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Crow Hop Brewing 214 E 4th St Loveland, Colorado on April 1, 2023, from 1-3 pm. We will have a brief ceremony at the beginning but come by when you can, if you can. There will also be a military inurnment service at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota this summer and that date is yet to be determined.