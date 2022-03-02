Robert “Bob” Brown, 65, formerly of Winner, passed away Jan. 27 in Parachute, Colo., after a courageous and tough battle with cancer.

Bob was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Bloomfield, Neb., to Glen and Delores Brown. The Brown family farmed for many years in Nebraska and South Dakota. It was farming years where Bob and his siblings learned what hard work meant.

Bob attended school in Winner where he played football and participated in local rodeos, bareback and bull riding is what he liked.

Shortly after school, Bob had the opportunity to work in the oil fields of Wyoming. Making money working in the oil fields sounded better than going to school. He did eventually get his GED. He began his career in the oil and natural gas industry starting at the entry level on the oil derrick and for the next 40 plus his expertise and knowledge led him to a successful consulting business. His job took him to areas around the world and throughout the United States.

Bob had a heart of gold and if he could he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

A few years after his dad passed in 1998 he bought a dream home for his mother in the Black Hills where she resided until her passing in 2007.

When Bob wasn’t working his pasttimes were NASCAR, watching NFL (Raiders), and taking his boat out on Lake Powell.

Bob married Francine Acord in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Francine; two sons, Jesse Cain of Nashville, Tenn. and James and his wife, Jamie Dow of Riverton, Wyo; siblings, Charlotte Daehler of Port Orchard, Wash.; Gary Brown of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sue Smith and husband Harold of Keystone; Linda Biddle and her husband Darrel of Geddes and Georgie Fiest of Rapid City. Grandchildren are Kodie, Kevin, Addison, Braxton and Kaiden. There are several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and uncle Gus.

Bob was an amazing person, fearless, bigger than life to many. If you were a good friend of Bob’s, you were a friend forever. Bob is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He will always be in our memories. At Bob’s request there will be no services.