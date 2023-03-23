Ricky Dale Farris, 66

Ricky Dale Farris went home to Jesus on March 11, 2023 at the young age of 66.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery.

He fought the good fight against cancer and Won the greatest Win by entering his place in His Almighty Father’s home.

Rick was born to Edwin (Bob) and Viola Farris on April 9, 1956 in Grand Island, NE. He attended elementary school in Johnstown, NE and middle school in Ainsworth, NE. He also attended and graduated from Winner High School in 1975. Rick worked at Grossenburg Implement after attending Black Hills Tech school in Rapid City, SD. He also worked at the Winner Country Club and retired from DOT of SD in 2019.

Rick left behind a son Christopher Bolton of Winner, SD. Four sisters; Nyhlia Kempke of North Platte, NE; Audrey Farris of Sun City, AZ; Judy Dykstra (Robin) of Marion, SD; Deb Splitt (Steve) of Buckeye, AZ. Three brothers; Robert Farris (Sue) of Yakima, WA; Randy Farris of Shawnee, KS; Ron Farris (Janelle) of Rapid City, SD; along with 6 nephews and 8 nieces and 6 great nephew and 11 great nieces.

Rick was a person that was always there for his friends and family. He had a dry sense of humor that made you laugh out loud, along with a competitive nature at games and sports. He valued friendships and the ability to golf, play pool, darts and fish. Rick was preceded in death by both parents, brother-in-law Melvin Kempke and numerous aunts and uncles.