Rickey Nelson, 66

Rickey Lee Nelson was born on May 1, 1954, in Winner, South Dakota to Lee and Delores (Sterling) Nelson. He grew up on a dairy farm near Lucas, South Dakota. Rickey graduated from Burke High School in 1973 and enlisted in the US Navy immediately after.

Rickey Lee Nelson was born on May 1, 1954, in Winner, South Dakota to Lee and Delores (Sterling) Nelson. He grew up on a dairy farm near Lucas, South Dakota. Rickey graduated from Burke High School in 1973 and enlisted in the US Navy immediately after. On Jan. 21, 1984, he was united in marriage with Martha Dueck in Winner, South Dakota. In Winner, the couple purchased their first home and later adopted their daughter, Samantha. Rickey also worked as a local police officer and EMT before he and his family moved to Sioux Falls.

Rickey was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, NRA, VFW, DAV, and American Legion. He was a talented woodworker, gunsmith, and leatherworker. He enjoyed being involved in his church, traveling, fishing, and, most importantly, being a dad. Rickey loved being a part of Samantha’s life and spent every moment he could playing outside with her, taking her to movies, and challenging her to a game of Clue.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Martha; daughter, Samantha, Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Ron (Sylvia), Pierre, SD; sisters, Loryece Handwerk, Marion, SD and Marcy Nelson, Peoria, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Nelson. Funeral service was held 11 am Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at First Evangelical Free Church. Rickey will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.