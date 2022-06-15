Richard L. Adrian, 82, of North Vernon,Ind., passed away at 1:46 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana in Columbus.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. A graveside service will then take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Winner City Cemetery in Winner, SD.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service.Burial will take place at a later date, cremation was chosen.

Born on March 13, 1939, Mission, SD., Richard was the loving son of Earl and Elizabeth (Angel) Adrian. He was united in marriage to Ruth Knox on Feb. 13, 1982. She survives.

Richard graduated from Marquette University, then earned his master’s degree in business from the University of Detroit. He had retired as an investment analyst and was also a farmer. He served as a treasurer for several years for the Jennings County Community Foundation and was a board member. Richard helped establish the Jennings County Farmer’s Market. He is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Indiana Farm Bureau.

In addition to his wife, Ruth Adrian of North Vernon, survivors include daughter, Kirsten Adrian of North Vernon; sons, Daniel L. (Alison) Adrian of Mason, OH, Richard L. (Amanda) Adrian of Greer, SC, and Jonathan P. (Angela) Adrian of Scipio; brothers, Dean Adrian of Ft Collins, CO, and Billy Adrian of Mission, SD; grandchildren, Alexander and Samantha Adrian, Mia, Dylan, and Ava Adrian, and Quinn, Duncan, Conner, and Brandon Adrian.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elizabeth Adrian; 1st wife, Margaret (Mesner) Adrian; daughter, Megan Adrian; son, Michael Adrian; sister, Helen Marie Hanson; brother, Robert Adrian; and grandson, Rondal Lee Adrian.

Memorial donations can be made through the funeral home to Our Hospice of Jennings County or the Rondal Lee Adrian Scholarship Fund through the Jennings County Foundation.