Richard Hoffer, 89, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Platte Health Center Avera in Platte, SD.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Richard Hoffer was born July 30, 1932 in Reliance, SD to John and Louise Hoffer. He attended Quiet Creek school, then went to Millboro School. Later on, to Colome where he learned to box. Richard started school as speaking German only, later learned English.

Richard was united in marriage to Shirley Chambers June 26, 1955. To this union 4 children were born, Rodney, Debra, Roger and Scott.

Richard drove truck for many years, and then went into milking cows, farming and ranching. He loved the outdoors, he was always working on fixing things, like small engines, tractors, anything that needed some work done. Richard was also very good at wood working. Later on, he liked to play the piano and guitar.

Richard will be greatly missed left to mourn him a daughter; Deb Shreeve, son Scott (Deb) Hoffer; grandchildren; Trisha Shreeve, Angy (Jim) Murphy, Russell (Sarah) Hoffer, Craig (Kelly) Hoffer, Sarah (Tim) Novotny, Nikki (Shannon) Whitten, Marie (Nathan) Lapsley, great-grandchildren; Isabella, Isaiah, Lijah and Harley, Baylor and Blayke Murphy, Tayshaun, Sadie, Oakley Hoffer, Nancy Novotny and Scarlett Hoffer, Tyler and Emma Berg and Ava Lapsley, Shaylin and Pryce Whitten.

He is preceded to death by his wife Shirley Hoffer, 2 sons; Roger and Rodney, his parents John and Louise and a son-in-law Roy Shreeve.