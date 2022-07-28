Richard (Cody) Lloyd McKenzie, 45, longtime resident of Winner, SD, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Winner United Methodist Church from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

Cody was born on June 20, 1977 in Winner, SD to Richard (Dick) and Vicky (Debus) McKenzie. Cody was the second oldest of four children. Terri, Cody, Wade, and Dusty.

He attended school in Winner where he graduated in 1995. Cody was involved in wrestling and baseball. In 1996, he met his wife LaCosta (Koth) and in 1998 they got married and in union three children were born; Haley, Natalie, and Carter. In 2000, Cody started working at Harry K Ford where he worked right next to his dad. He was constantly talking about how Dick would never get any work done with all the old tools he had and how they were constantly arguing about which radio station they were going to listen to.

Anyone who knew Cody, knew that he loved to have a good time. In his toolbox he had a box full of firecrackers and he was always shooting them across the shop. Along with loving to have a good time, Cody’s other favorite thing was helping people. He was always the first one to show up and was the last one to ask for help himself.

In 2001, Cody joined the Winner Fire Department and became one of the assistant chiefs in 2016 till 2021. He devoted a lot of his time doing maintenance on trucks, preparing for steak nights, and serving his community through firefighting. It truly was his home away from home.

Cody was a busy body. He was always hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, cooking something, or simply just sitting around with his friend’s drinking beer. Cody has two grandkids, that were the light of his life. The happiness they brought to him was very obvious when he would talk about them. Baseball also played a very important role in his life. He loved spending his nights and weekends watching Carter do his thing on the field. When Cody got sick, there were many days he didn’t feel well but he never missed a game.

He is preceded in the death by his dad Richard (Dick) McKenzie, Kevin Debus, his grandparents Vern and Joyce Debus, Floyd and Ila McKenzie and his great uncle, Larry Debus.

He is survived by his wife LaCosta (Koth) McKenzie, his three children, Haley (McKenzie) Paulson, her husband Jordan Paulson, their two kids, Berklee and Madden Paulson; Natalie McKenzie; Carter McKenzie, his mother Vicky (Debus) McKenzie, his siblings, Terri (McKenzie) Tracy, her husband Darrel Tracy, their kids Tori (Tracy) Melius, Blake Tracy, and Destiney Tracy; Dusty McKenzie and his children Kayden and Slade McKenzie; Wade McKenzie and his children Riley, Phoenix, Payton, and Aria. As well as many extended families.