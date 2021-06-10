Regional high school rodeo comes to Winner

The regional high school rodeo will be held in Winner at the Tripp County Fairgrounds June 11, 12 and 13.

About 120 cowboys and cowgirls will be vying for a spot in the state rodeo finals which starts June 15 in Ft. Pierre.

The rodeo on Friday will start at 1 p.m. with cutting and reined cow horse.

The rodeo on Saturday starts at noon and on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Tripp County contestants in the rodeo are: seniors, Saydee Heath, Colome High School; Baylie Hoffine, CHS; Linkyn Petersek, CHS; juniors, Riley Shippy, CHS; Dusty Sell, CHS; Jesse Larson, CHS; sophomores, Rowdy Moore, Winner High School; Ashlyn Hoffine, CHS; Burner Schenefeld, CHS; freshmen Garret Phillips, WHS: Saylor Schuyler, WHS; Bailey Fairbanks, WHS; Stetson Shelbourn, WHS and Jack Anderson, CHS.

Justin and Shelley Heath are the Tripp County high school rodeo advisors.

The stock contractor for the timed events is Brent and Jennie Belkham of Blundt. Donnie Moore is the stock contractor for the rough stock.

The announcer in the large arena is Cody Kartak and in the small arena is the Rick Odenbach family.

Andrew Odden will be one of the bull fighters.

There will be a concession stand all three days of the rodeo.

The local regional rodeo committee members are: Marty and Roni Phillips, Justin and Shelley Heath, Ben Kartak, Jentrie Maurer, Andrew Odden, Jerry Salonen, Kirby Kartak and Danielle Schubert.