Recount of ballots

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Tripp County ballots in the race for Dist. 21 senate and house were recounted Friday morning. Pictured from left are Laura Root, Paul Jensen, Tim Gant and auditor Barb DeSersa.

Ballots in the senate and house race from Dist. 21 in Tripp County were counted Friday morning.

The count showed no change from the primary election and the 100 percent post election audit hand count.

Friday the count stopped after the third precinct since Tripp County did a 100 percent hand count for the post election audit.

Gregory County recounted the Dist. 21 ballots on Thursday afternoon.

In the Dist. 21 primary election, Mykala Voita defeated incumbent senator Erin Tobin. However, when counting just Tripp County votes, Tobin was the winner.

For Dist. 21 state representative, Marty Overweg and Jim Halverson were the winners with Lee Qualm as the third candidate.