Possible exposure in Colome

First Fidelity Bank of Colome has had a possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus from Monday April 20 to Wednesday, April 22.



This means a person in the Colome branch had direct contact with a non-local person who later tested positive for COVID-19.



The bank recommends that anyone who was in the Colome branch on those dates monitor themselves for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider with questions.



Out of an abundance of caution, the Colome branch will be closed for most transactions until a plan that is safe for the employees, customers and community can be implemented to reopen.