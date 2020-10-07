Play will keep you laughing

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The cast of the Winner Community Playhouse production of âDeliver Us From

Mamaâ include in front from left Mary Backus, Gunyr Fitzgerald, Tami Comp,

Brandy Biggins, Emily Moser and Barb DeSersa. In back from left are Ronnie High

Rock, Arianne Boerner, Cheril Meiners, Randy Farley, Roxanne Farley, Carm

Cheatum, Doug Nelson, Dan Patmore and director Sandra York.

By Dan Bechtold/ Editor

A large cast does an excellent job in the comedy “Deliver Us From Mama” presented by the Winner Community Playhouse.

The opening weekend was this past Friday and Saturday. The play will be presented Oct. 8 , 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse.

For reservations persons can call 842-1958 or they can e mail wicoplay@gwtc.net

Saturday evening’s crowd was small but it allowed for great social distancing. It is safe for persons to come to the playhouse and enjoy a show. There is hand sanitizer provided plus if persons want to wear a mask they are most welcome.

Now, let’s get to what I thought of the play. This is about a dysfunctional family that takes a road trip from Los Angeles to Birmingham, Ala. It is a road trip with a mother, daughter and son. The three main characters are Tami Comp asa bossy mother, Brandy Biggins as the daughter and Gunyr Fitzgerald as the son whose wife is in labor and he wants to get to Alabama as fast as possible. Comp and Biggins are veterans of the Winner stage. This was the first appearance of Fitzgerald in a Winner production. He is a high school student and I was so impressed with his acting. This is not to take anything away from Comp and Biggins as they also did a great job. All three had a lot of lines to learn and were on stage most of the entire production, rarely getting a break. That is hard to do and they pulled it off well.

Behind the three main characters there is a large supporting cast. They include: Ronnie High Rock, Carm Cheatum, Dan Patmore, Emily Moser, DougNelson, Mary Backus, Roxanne Farley, Charles York, Barb DeSersa, Randy Farley and Cheril Meiners. Some of the actors played dual roles. In this two act comedy, there are lot of scene changes as you can image as a family travels 2,000 miles across the country. The first act has six scene changes and the second act has five. The transitions were fast and efficient.

On this trip, the family encounters zany aliens near Roswell, N. M., witnessing an off the wall last minute wedding with relatives, being stopped by police in Texas for driving too slow and escaping a wild all night New Orleans court of law.

You have to see it to see all the wacky and crazy stuff that happens in this play. Do they make it to Birmingham in time for the birth if the baby? You will have to go to the play to find out.

Sandra York again does a wonderful job of directing the play and this time she had many more actors and actresses to work with.

Dan Patmore is the technical director and made all the mechanics of scene changes and props work well. It takes a lot of work to put on a production and the audience gets to see the fruits of that labor.

So, this weekend, come support the Winner Community Playhouse and enjoy this wonderful play.