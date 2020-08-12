Pheasants defeat Flandreau

Winner/Colome amateur baseball team took their first winning step in the state Class B amateur baseball tournament Friday in Mitchell. The Pheasants defeated Flandreau 6-2. With the win, Winner/Colome played Garretson in the second round on Monday, Aug. 10.

Connor Hopkins was powerful on the mound as he pitched the Pheasants to victory. “We scratched a couple across early and my defense played well behind me,” said Hopkins in a story in the Mitchell Republic.Winner/Colome did not commit a error during a sound defensive performance. Hopkins struck out the side twice as he fanned 11 batters.The Pheasants hit the ball well.

Zach Harter, the No. 8 hitter, finished 2-3 with an RBI and No. 9 hitter Lakin Neugebauer drive in two runs Neugebauer hit his second RBI in the fourth inning to give the Pheasants a 5-0 lead. “The bottom half of our order really did it for us,” said manager Austin Richey.Harter said it was a complete team win and Hopkins was awesome on the mound.