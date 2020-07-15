

Funeral services for Pauline Hogue 82, Gregory, will be held July 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery.



Hogue died at the nursing home in Gregory.



Pauline Hoffman was born on Dec. 8, 1937, at Valentine, NE to Fred & Margaret Hoffman.



She was raised on a ranch north of Cody, NE with five other siblings.



She attended grade school in Cody and then went to high school at St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, NE, graduating in 1955. She then taught at a rural school for two years.



She then went to Denver and attended Parks Business School in Denver.

While in Denver she met Charles



Hogue and they were married on June 13, 1959 in Nenzel, NE. To this union three children were born: Charles (Rick) Jr., Karen, and Angela.

She worked at various jobs in her lifetime, Gibsons and Pamida in Winner and Walmart in Yankton.

She moved to Gregory in 2004 and has resided there until her passing. She made many special friends living in the Church Street Apartments, Silver Threads, and the Rosebud Country Care Center.



Pauline is survived by two sisters, Betty Jackson and Mary Jo Ring, one brother Chuck and



Sister-in-Law Gena. Her son, Charles (Rick) and wife Sue and their children Joshua, Tyler, Chelsey, Melissa, and Matthew. Daughter Karen, husband Jeff, and daughter Nikki, Daughter Angela, husband Tim, and kids Briana and Damon.

She is also survived by 8 grand children, 13 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2001. Her parents Fred and Margaret Hoffman, in-laws Carroll and Edith Hogue, brother William Hoffman, sister Bobbi Kunert, brother-in laws Gene Kunert, Jerry Ring, Irwin Jackson, grandson Christian Ayersman, and nephew Evan Hoffman.