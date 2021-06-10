Patricia Joan Tracy, 89

Graveside services for Patricia Joan Tracy were held May 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gregory.

Patricia Joan Tracy was born on Dec. 26, 1931, in Burke, SD, the only child of Elmer “Cordy” and Edna (Hall) Hansen. Pat grew up on the family farm until they moved into the home they built in Gregory. Pat graduated from Gregory High School in 1950 and then attended a two-year nursing school in Sioux Falls. After graduating from nursing school, she began her career in nursing at the Winner Hospital.

Pat married John Tracy and they had one child Scott Tracy. The family moved to Pharr, Texas, and Pat worked at McAllen General Hospital. She later retired from nursing and started her own company, USA Medical Placement. She ran that company for more than 10 years. She retired when she was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.

Pat had a love of fishing that started when she was on the family farm as a little girl which stayed with her all her life. Pat was a great cook and was known to have the best sloppy Joes.

Pat loved her poodles Precious 1, 2 and 3 and Pepe. Pat took her poodles with her everywhere.

Pat moved into The Bridges of Mission Assisted Living in Mission, Texas, and lived there until her death at the age of 89 years on Dec. 30, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her only son Scott Tracy and daughter in law Shannon Tracy; four grandsons Wesley Mann, Michael Tracy, Ryan Tracy and Sean Tracy; great grandchildren Gage Mann, Kylie Mann, Isaac Tracy, Sky Tracy, Ryder Tracy, Everleigh Tracy and Easton Tracy.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents.