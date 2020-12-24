Patricia Jo Schlaikjer, 85

Patricia Jo Schlaikjer, known by family and friends as “Patsy”, 85, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Patsy was born on Feb. 4, 1935 in Canton, South Dakota to Robert and Josie Ellingson. She was the loving sister to her brothers, Bob and Gary Ellingson. She graduated from Canton High School and attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She has maintained her friendships with dear friends she grew up with in Canton and always considered it home.

She met the love of her life, Arthur Schlaikjer, Jr., at the University of South Dakota. While he continued his education, she taught 4th grade in Yankton, SD after graduating from USD. They were married on Aug. 25, 1956 and were married for 55 years. They were blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Patsy cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone. After a few years, she and Arthur moved from Winona, MN to the family farm/ranch in Carter, SD in the early 60s. She was a dedicated farm wife who was always there to prepare meals for the men during harvest time. They built a home in Winner, SD in 1971 and she kept up both homes. While living on the farm the family attended church at Carter Gospel Fellowship and Reverend Elmer Reimer was a big part of her life.

She and Arthur loved to travel and took many trips with their close friends, especially Doc. and Moni Stiehl. Patsy was a member of the Eastern Star, Winner Elks Lodge Does, and the Treadle Trippers Club. The most important part of her life was her faith and family. She belonged to the United Methodist Church and played in the bell choir for many years.

She loved sports — All sports –mostly Baseball (Cubs), Football (Vikings) and Basketball (Lakers). Patsy would spend hours watching sports on TV and could tell you all about the players and stats for all the teams. She also was an avid bowler and so enjoyed those days. Playing bridge was also a source of fun for her and her close friends, along with going to coffee or going to lunch after church. Also, she enjoyed making her Lefse and even sent it to family members across the country.

Patsy is survived by her children: Arthur (Donna) Schlaikjer III of Shawnee, KS, Paul Schlaikjer of Glendale, AZ, Kathy (Sam) Nash of Sioux Falls, SD and Alan (Sheba) Schlaikjer of Dell Rapids, SD. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Bethany (Justin) Taylor, Kaelee and Jake; Jackie (Vinh) Schlaikjer; Mallory (Chris) Kudera and Isaac; Eric (Katia) Schlaikjer; Graham Schlaikjer; Aundrea Schlaikjer; Brittney (Bryant) Soulek; Holly (Elias) Ledesma; Evelyn Hunter; Nicholas Nash and Jonathan Nash.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, parents Robert and Josie Ellingson, Parents in law Arthur and Josephine Schlaikjer, Brothers Bob and Gary Ellingson, nephews Brad and Link Ellingson and Granddaughter Ashley Gall.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD.