Patricia Clausen, 79, of Burke, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church in Burke, SD. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke, SD.

Patricia Lou was born on Oct. 25, 1941 to Herman and Zella (Bartlett) Larsen in Colome, SD. She and her five sisters grew up in South Dakota on farms south of Colome by the Keya Paha River, north of Hamill, southwest of Carter, and northwest of Winner. Pat loved her parents and enjoyed spending time with her sisters and their families. In her later years, Pat and her sisters remained close and savored their time together.

Pat attended Nelson Grade School in Todd County for eight years. In the summer she raised ducks and saved enough money to buy a suitcase for freshman year at boarding school in Mission, SD. In 1956, her family moved near Winner, SD and she finished high school there, graduating in 1959. Pat attended Southern State Teacher’s College, graduated in 1962, and taught at one-room country schools in Gregory County for three years. Many years later in 1994, Pat resigned from her 8-year post as Title 1 tutor at the Burke Elementary School and set her sights on the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. In May 1997, Pat graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and taught elementary school in Springview, Nebraska, then Witten, SD. She retired in 2009. She dearly loved all her students!

On Aug. 15, 1962, Patricia Lou married Glen Paul Clausen and from this union four wonderful children were born: Pamela Jean, Robley Paul, Lorinda Lou, and Brian Henry. Glen and Pat made their home in Burke, SD for 38 years, working in the family business at Clausen Funeral Home and raising their children. In June 2001 they separated, and a peaceful divorce was final in August 2001.

Pat’s most important career was being the best Christian wife and mother she could be. She tried to be there for her children, supporting them with prayer in whatever they endeavored to pursue. Pat spent countless quality time with her four children – playing games, doing creative artwork, reading, singing, talking about Jesus, enjoying nature, helping with homework, and playing in the yard. Pat especially loved being a grandmother and her truest delight was spending time with her grandchildren and great grands.

Patricia accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was eleven years old while attending Church Camp in the Black Hills. How did she get there? Well, she and scores of other kids rode in a semitrailer used for hauling cattle! Pat’s faith in God was the cornerstone of her life and she shared Jesus with others by her acts of service and kindness. Pat was a champion for the underdog and dearly loved her elderly friends, helping them with rides to church, doctor appointments, and chatting over coffee. She missed them so when they were gone.

She was an active member of the Union Baptist Church and enthusiastically served wherever needed. Pat loved children and teaching them about Jesus as well as encouraging young people in their faith; to that end she was especially passionate about two ministries: Camp Judson, serving as Camp Judson Scholarship Coordinator, and The Rock, supporting its outreach mission to the youth of our community.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Zella Larsen, sisters Beverly and Phyllis; in-laws Henry and Phillis Clausen; the father of her children, Glen Clausen; Great-grandson, Archer Jones; brothers-in-law, Cameron Clausen, Guy Farley, and Delbert Paulson.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Jim) Klein of Gregory, SD; son, Robley (Cyrele) Clausen of Emporia Kansas; daughter Lorinda Clausen of Minneapolis, MN; son Brian (Amy) Clausen of Sioux Falls, SD; Granddaughter Tricia Jean (Klein) and Dylan Jones and their daughters, Jordan Lee, Wren Patricia, and Autumn Jean; Granddaughter Jamie Lynn (Klein) and Rio Jones and their children Jayden Michael, Mckenzi Jo, Keaton Jay, and Cash Rio. Granddaughter Coley Clausen and grandsons Tony and Steve Clausen; Sisters Evelyn Farley, Sena (Dennis) Lauritsen, Mary (Jerry) Fisher; sister-in-law, Midge Clausen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Union Baptist Camp Judson Scholarship Fund or The Rock.

“Because He lives, I am in Heaven. Because He lives, all tears are gone. God took me home, I’ve crossed that River, and I am with my precious Jesus all the time.”