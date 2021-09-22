Past WHS yearbooks available

Photo by Tessa Mann

Winner High School is offering extra yearbooks for sale. Looking at some of the books are year book staffers Aleya Miller, left and Brindy Bolander.

Winner High School has extra copies of past yearbooks available for sale.

It is the perfect opportunity to pick up a book from each year you attended Winner High and “remember when” you and your schoolmates were all together!

If you are not sure if you ordered one, or can’t find it, here is your chance to regain old memories. The stories that can be told with those pictures, the “I wonder” that goes with the student photos, re-play all the games and school events with classmates, friends, and family. It can lead to hours of entertainment.

Copies of books currently for sale range between the years of 1993 and 2016, books are available for $10 each. Books from the years of 2017-2020 are available for $25 each. There is a very limited number of books available some years. Cash or checks will be accepted.

Checks should be made out to “WHS Yearbook.” You can contact Judy Duffy at the WMS/WHS Library between 8 am and 3:30 pm at 842-8125. All books are a first come first serve basis with the necessary funds gets the book.

Arrangements can be made to pick them up before coronation or after the parade on Friday.