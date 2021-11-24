Parade of Lights is Saturday

The Parade of Lights will light up Winner on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. and will go up Main St.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors this holiday event.

New this year will be parade marshals to lead the parade. This year Donnette Hansen and Kaye Eckerman will lead the parade. These two women are the founders of the Parade of Lights which is now in its 17th year.

There are two divisions in the parade—organization and business. There will be a first, second and third place prize awarded in each division. The prize money will be Winner Cash with $300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for first.

The People’s Choice award has returned to the Parade of Lights. The Chamber will post on their facebook page a picture of all the floats. The one with the most likes will be the winner. The people’s choice winner will get $200 in Winner Cash.

To help organizations and church groups build a float, the Chamber is offering $100 in Winner Cash to any group. Persons can register their float by calling the Chamber office at 842-1533.

Leading up to the parade, there are a lot of events going on in Winner Saturday. The Moon Lake Ranch reindeer will be at the corner of 3rd and Main from 1-4 p.m.

Persons will be able to come and see Santa from 1-3 p.m. at 3rd and Main St.

There will be a S’mores pit at 3rd and Main manned by the Winner Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be free movie at the Pix Theater on Saturday. The movie is “The Santa Clause” and it will start at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 is also Small Business Saturday. So in between events take time to shop in local businesses. It is a great time to shop local and get some of that Christmas shopping done.