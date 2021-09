Winner High School student council is looking for nominations for the homecoming parade marshal.

Persons can send the nominations to Haley Barfuss at Winner High School with a detailed description of why they feel this person would be a good candidate for parade marshal.

Persons can mail the nominations to 431 East 7th St, Winner or e mail Barfuss at haley. barfuss@k12.sd.us.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 15.