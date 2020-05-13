Outside In move forward!

Taryn Pike, Rapid City, formerly of Winner, was one of three finalist chosen in the female founder’s veteran small business award grant program.

Pike is the daughter of Phil and Cyndy DeMers of Winner.

Pike along with her sister Kelsey Baird own a Rapid City business known as Outside In, which is a children’s indoor playground.

Since Pike is a veteran she qualified for this special award.

Pike served 10 years in the National Guard which qualified her to apply for this special grant. The public was allowed to vote for the persons they felt should be awarded the grant.

Pike, as one of the top three finalists, will have the opportunity to pitch her business at the StreetShares foundation pitch competition event.

Due to COVID-19 plans are underway to have a virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit which will be held on line. This is where Pike will give her pitch to win the grand prize