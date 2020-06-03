Submitted Photo

The Martins will present an outdoor concert in Gregory on June 14 at the City Park.

The Prairie View Gospel Barn is hosting a concert, Sunday, June 14, but because of social distancing guidelines, the concert will be held outdoors rather than in the regular venue.



The gospel trio, The Martins, will perform at the Park Performance Center, at 7 p.m. that evening in the Gregory City Park.



Siblings, Joyce, Jonathan and Judy, collectively known as The Martins, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums and churches worldwide.

During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from legendary singer/songwriter Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall.



Over the years the Trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, as well as a prestigious Grammy nomination.



In 2003, the siblings chose to take different paths. “We needed that time off to recharge our batteries on all levels,” Joyce explains. “That was a very important time for each of us. We needed to grow individually, both in our spiritual lives, as well as in our personal lives.”



After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the three reunited in 2010, and today their precedent-setting musical influence is as strong as ever.

In 2011, they released their first new recording together in 10 years. New Day, distributed by Gaither Music Group, was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), and features the trio’s unmatched family harmony.

In support of the release, The Martins returned to touring and found the welcome arms of audiences who have been embracing their music for decades. “Once we got back on stage,” Joyce shares, “something just clicked and felt right.

‘If God, in His graciousness, was willing to use us again as a trio, who are we to say that He shouldn’t?’ we thought.”



In 2013, the Martins returned to the studio with four renowned arrangers, Lari Goss, Michael English, Matthew Holt and David Phelps, to record The Martins A Cappella.

The recording marks the first a cappella release for trio since 1996 and features The Martins’ unmatched and unmistakable rich vocal abilities. Released in May of 2014, the recording garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.



Most recently, The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording. Still Standing was released July, 2018, under the Gaither Music Group label and promises to offer even more success for the popular trio.

This all-new recording finds the multi-Grammy nominated vocal group standing stronger than ever, showcasing their benchmark family blends and intricate arrangements produced by renowned producer Gordon Mote.

These compositions, including the remake of their classic hit “Wherever You Are,” reflect the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness and providential hand at work in every season of their lives.



With a long list of tour dates and exceptional new music, exciting and rewarding times most definitely await The Martins and audiences worldwide.



Tickets will be sold at the gate, but are also available in advance at BankWest in Gregory, by contacting Geoff Smith at 830-1545, or online at itickets.com.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair and observe social distancing.