Opportunity available to take EMT course

There is a desperate need for more EMTs across South Dakota.

To help fill this need an EMT class will be offered online.

Paul Schueth of the Tripp County ambulance service, said he and others applied for and received an EMS SAMHSA grant.

With the help of the University of South Dakota Tripp County received a $200,000 grant.

The 2023 class will start in January and is free for qualified students.

Persons will be able to take the class on line. The classes will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m. via interactive video conferencing. The classes will be taught by USD.

Students will be required to take skill sessions which will be held on certain Saturdays in Winner. The weekend Saturday dates are Feb. 18, March 18, April 15 and May 13.

The cost of registration $850. But the grant funds allow it to be free for students. All books will also be free.

This class is also open to high school students who are interested in becoming an EMT.

“We are trying to get more EMTs in the western part of the state,” said Schueth. “In smaller towns it is hard getting people to volunteer,” he said.

Persons who are interested are encouraged to sign up for this class. They can call Travis Spier at 605 328-6389 or Paul Schueth in Winner to get more information.

A flyer where persons can scan a QR code to register is available from Schueth.

Completing an EMT course will provide opportunities for individuals seeking to support their community and assure rural communities have access to emergency services and medical care when needed.