Offices to close for holiday

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Native American Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed. All state and federal offices in Winner will not be open for business.

The city of Winner office will also be closed on Oct. 11.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no city or rural mail delivery.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Native American Day.

There will be no noon meal served at the Winner Senior Citizens Center.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Oct. 11.