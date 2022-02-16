Offices closes for Presidents Day

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in honor of Presidents Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed along with the Tripp County Library.

The Winner city office will be closed on Feb. 21. The city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Feb. 21.

There will be no noon meal served at the senior citizens center. There will be no transit in Winner on Feb. 21.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Feb. 21.