Offices closed for on Memorial Day

Government office in Winner will be closed on Memorial Day, May 31.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.

The Winner city office will be closed Memorial Day.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

All financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Memorial Day.

There will be no noon meal served at the senior citizens center.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Memorial Day.

Main Gate Counseling will be closed May 31.