Offices close on July 4

Government offices in Winner will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed on Monday as well as the Tripp County Library.

The Winner city office will be closed July 4th. The city council meeting has been moved to Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed Monday.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Financial banks in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on July 4.

There will be no noon meal at the senior citizens center on July 4.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed July 4.