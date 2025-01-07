Norman Watson, 90, of Ideal, South Dakota passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD.

Burial followed in the Czech Bohemian Cemetery south of Gregory, SD at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Norman Everett Watson was born on Feb. 14, 1934, in Omaha, NE to Lily (Miller) and Joseph Watson. He had (3) siblings, Delores, Marvin and Skip.

Norman lived a full and vibrant life, proudly serving his country as a signalman in the US Navy upon the USS Grapple and the USS Lipan during the years of 1952 to 1956. Norman had been deployed to Hawaii and Guam. After leaving the Navy, Norman moved to Evergreen, Colo., where he served as a volunteer firefighter and was co-owner of Evergreen Appliance and Electric. After relocating to Omaha, Norman committed the rest of his professional career to working as an electrician and proudly being a member of the I.B.E.W. He spent a significant portion of this time as an electrician at Offutt Air Force Base and the Strategic Air Command in Bellevue, NE.

On Dec. 8th, 1989, Norman married Linda, his beloved wife of 35 years. Together, they shared many wonderful memories with their blended family. Norman enjoyed spending time with the family in South Dakota, Omaha, NE and the Kansas City area.

Norman is survived by his wife Linda, children: Liz Watke (Tom), Mike Watson (Julie), Mary Montague (Kyle), Jennifer Arn (Gary), Christine Oliver, Shelley Oliver, and Donald Paxton (Erin). He was also a cherished grandfather to a multitude of grandchildren.

Preceding Norman in death; parents Joseph and Lily Watson, son Norman Watson Jr., brother Skip Watson and first wife Irene Watson.

Norman had a zest for life and loved to enjoy a Golden Cadillac while dining with friends. In his quiet way, Norman conveyed countless stories of his past and experience to anyone with an open ear. His warmth, kindness, and love for his family and friends will be deeply missed by all who knew him.