Nicholas receives honor

Submitted Photo

Nicholas named superintendent of the year

David Nicholas, formerly of Winner, was recently honored by being selected as the Wyoming Superintendent of the year .

David has spent 30 years in the education field. He began his education career as a middle school principal in Winner. Two of the eight years at Winner he was a combined superintendent / middle school principal. Then the following nine years he was superintendent of the Gregory School system.



After moving to Wyoming, David is currently in his tenth year as Superintendent of Schools in Washakie County School District Number One.

David attended Dakota Wesleyan University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and religion/philosophy. He received his master of education in educational leadership from South Dakota State University. David earned his specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

David has served as president of Northwest WASA and is currently president of the University Partnership.



He has attended the Center for Creative Leadership in Colorado Springs. David has led his board members to attain education opportunities from Wyoming Schools Boards Association conferences, as well as national school board conferences. He and his board of trustees developed an intervention program to increase graduation rates by improving student attendance. Nicholas has also been very involved in the PLC process, attending several conferences.

To read the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the WinnerAdvocate or call (605) 842-1481!