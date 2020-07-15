Nicholas Pharris, 45



Nicholas “Nick” B. Pharris, 45, of Aberdeen, passed away due to injuries received from a grand mal seizure, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

A celebration of Nick’s life will be held at Wylie Park, Aberdeen, at a later date.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and also view the service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.

Nicholas Bryan Pharris was born June 15, 1975, at Baptist Hospital in Winner, SD, to Bryan and Cindy (Holmquist) Pharris. The family resided in Winner, SD, running the Pharris Bakery, into Nick’s third grade year. They then moved to Black Hawk and finally the family settled in Aberdeen in 1985. Nick attended C.C. Lee Elementary, Holgate Middle School and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1994. After a brief stint in the Chicago area he moved back to Aberdeen where he remained.

You might’ve known Nick as the bookstore guy or the show-stealer on the Aberdeen Community Theatre stage in a handful of productions in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Many knew him as a trusted confidant and easy ear to bend. Nick wove many a memory with those he met in life. He had a passion for debate and a baker’s touch like his father. Summers never felt complete without a trip back to Winner and a canoe ride down the Niobrara River.

Nick married Kelda Larson on Oct. 5, 2002. They had three children together, Samuel, Quade, and Novella Pharris. They were married for 13 years. He had two more sons, Oliver and August Pharris, with Amber Schanzenbach. Nick’s favorite times were spent with his children, introducing them to music, taking them fishing, playing games, or going on a bum ride through country roads.

Nick will be dearly missed by his children; sisters, Brooke (Pharris) Meyers, of Aberdeen, and Bridget (Pharris) Schilling of Ramsey, MN; brother, Alexander Pharris of Aberdeen; parents, Bryan and Cindy Pharris of Aberdeen; grandmother, Doreen Holmquist of Aberdeen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Eleanor Pharris and Marvin “Buzz” Holmquist, and uncles, JJ Holmquist, Michael Holmquist, and Kenton Pharris.