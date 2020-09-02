Nancy Jo (Schramm) Giessinger, age 79, of Huron, SD and formerly of Winner, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron.

A private funeral service for Nancy was held on Friday, Aug. 28 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Nancy Jo Schramm was born on Dec. 27,1940 to Herbert F. and Harriet C. (Hanson) Schramm in Winner, SD. She attended school and graduated from Winner High School in 1958. Nancy worked as a store clerk for many years in the telephone industry, mainly Northwestern Bell and later US West until her retirement. She then worked at Dakota Pork in Huron in the same capacity (store clerk) and later worked part time with the South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary.

Nancy met Eugene in Huron, SD when they both worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone. They were united in marriage on Oct. 9, 1965 in Huron.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her three grandsons, Sam, Ben, and Will. She also enjoyed Bingo, shopping, playing cards, and an occasional trip to the casino. Nancy was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Huron and lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Grateful for having shared in Nancy’s life are her husband Eugene of Huron, SD; her son Jason (Cindy) Giessinger of Bloomington, IL; three grandsons, Sam, Ben, and Will ; one brother, James (Karen) Schramm of Winner, SD; and one sister, Cindy (Neil) Quitsch of Sumpter, SC. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, William Bergman, and several uncles, aunts, and one niece.

Memorial are preferred to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2040 Ohio Ave. SW, Huron, SD 57350